BJP to educate people on Modi govt’s initiatives

SHILLONG, June 26: BJP Meghalaya, which held its State Executive Committee Meeting virtually on Saturday, slammed the state government over a series of issues, including the implementation of some centrally-sponsored schemes and programmes.

The party’s vice-president, Bernard Marak said a political resolution, adopted in the meeting, emphasised that the party will create mass awareness on the initiatives and steps taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

It was viewed by many party workers that the state government did not honour the Modi government’s initiatives by not implementing the schemes meant for the poor.

Citing a few examples, the BJP alleged the poor people did not receive their due ration during the pandemic, the low cost houses under PMAY (U) became ghost projects, IHHL is a non-starter, job card holders did not get their wages in accounts and labourers and traders faced immense difficulties as no assistance was provided to them.

The BJP also said that most contractual primary teachers and workers got fired and students faced immense difficulties due to poor mobile connectivity. The party said there are many students whose families could not afford to buy a simple smartphone for them.

Marak alleged the oxygen tanks in hospitals were defective and the half-filled tanks were one of the reasons behind many Covid deaths.

He said the party resolved to monitor the Covid situation and the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes in the state so that the vision of BJP leaders does not get defeated.

The BJP has also decided to monitor the government’s preparedness in tackling the pandemic. The party lamented that RTIs filed by its workers on Covid expenditures and centrally-sponsored schemes have remained unanswered till date.

“BJP will ensure that the state government shows seriousness by not executing the schemes into scams,” Marak said.

He said many BJP workers raised questions over the NPP’s alleged step-motherly treatment being meted out to three BJP MDCs in Jaintia Hills and one in Garo Hills.

Chaired by the party’s state president Ernest Mawrie, the State Executive Meeting was attended by other top leaders. The main speaker was party’s state in-charge Dr M Chuba Ao.