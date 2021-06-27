The MSOA celebrated International Olympic Day in the City

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

Along with the International Olympic Committee(IOC), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) celebrated International Olympic Day on June 23, 2021. The executive council members of the MSOA marked the day with a series of events including distribution of food packets to police personnel besides contributing COVID-19 PPE kits and masks to celebrate Olympic Day 2021 with
the rest of the international community.

