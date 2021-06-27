Villagers come forward for vax after sensitisation programme

SHILLONG, June 26: A total number of 160 people from Mawshbuit village on Saturday turned up for inoculation against COVID-19 after an intensive sensitisation on COVID-appropriate behavior and vaccination was conducted for the locals.

The sensitisation programme was conducted by the Office of the BDO, Mawryngkneng C&RD Block, in collaboration with the Madanrting UPHC on Saturday. The programme was also attended by village headman, VECs, SHGs, Seng Samla and NGOs.

The headman, in his inaugural address, lauded the efforts of the Block Office and the Urban Primary Health Centre for providing necessary assistance to the Dorbar Shnong in organising random testing as well as vaccination. Medical Officer, Madanrting UPHC, Dr P Khongthohrem, dwelt at length on COVID-appropriate behavior and the need to get vaccinated so as to keep oneself and others out of harm’s way lest the third wave hits. She also encouraged households to inculcate a sense of responsibility in oneself and others by getting vaccinated at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the BDO, R Wahlang, expressed confidence in the Dorbar Shnong in steering the fight against COVID-19 and exhorted the locals to cooperate with the Dorbar Shnong.

Lamenting the reluctance to get inoculated in certain pockets, he also urged one and all to at least come forward for such sensitisation programmes on vaccination.

A detailed talk on COVID-19 vaccines was also held during which the doctor in charge of the UPHC explained the importance of vaccination.