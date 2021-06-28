Assam Police launches helpline to curb online financial fraud

GUWAHATI, June 28: A citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management system featuring a round-the-clock helpdesk has been launched by the Assam Police on Monday to help curb financial cyber fraud.

“A large number of people lose money due to financial cyber fraud, but by the time police receive the information, it becomes late to block the amount as the defrauded money already reaches the fraudsters. In view of the above constraint, a round-the-clock help desk has been set up with helpline number 155260 in the criminal investigation department,” an official statement issued here said.

Victims of financial cyber fraud can make calls to the helpline with all relevant details such as name, mobile number and name of bank/account number from which amount has been debited, among other details. Subsequently, the operator of the help desk of CID will immediately upload the details on the “Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System”.

The concerned banks/wallets/merchants, which are also part of the portal, will receive the information after the details are entered by the operator. If the money has not left the system, then it is blocked by the concerned bank/ financial intermediary. An automatic message would be generated and sent to the complainant to lodge a formal complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in within 24 hours.

Assam director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also launched a cyber forensic lab cum training centre at the CID headquarters here along with the citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management system.

The laboratory is part of the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children Scheme under the Union ministry of home affairs.

Set up at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore, the state-of-the-art lab cum training centre will ensure proper collection and preservation of digital evidence related to cyber crime and its in-depth analysis in line with the provisions of relevant laws.

In addition, cyber crime first responder kits have been distributed among officers of 245 police stations in Assam where a high number of cyber-crime cases are reported.

The kits have been procured under the MOITRI (Mission of Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image) Scheme.

The investigating police teams will take these portable kits to the scene of crime and take aid of highly advanced tools and applications for identification, collection and preservation of digital evidence.

The applications and tools are state of the art in terms of functions, sophistication and efficacy.