Meghalaya Rural Bank employee tests positive for COVID19

NONGSTOIN, June 28: The Block Development Officer, Mawthadraishan informed the general public that an employee of Meghalaya Rural Bank, Markasa Branch has tested Positive for Covid-19. Therefore, all people who had visited the branch on or after June 17 last will have to undergo home quarantine/self isolation for 10 days.

The BDO informed that all the people who visited the branch will have to follow the protocols of wearing masks at all times, maintaining social distance and washing their hands regularly with soap and water strictly.

If any symptoms like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing develops they should be reported immediately to the help lines, Phone No 9485395373 / 8257946145/8974982878/6009449418.