Minister, others back mega road project

SHILLONG, June 27: Community and Rural Development Minister, Hamletson Dohling on Sunday said the state government should go ahead with the implementation of the Shillong-Tamabil four-lane project.

“The expansion of this road is necessary to ease traffic congestion. Commuters, especially those who use this road regularly, will be benefitted by the project,” Dohling said.

According to him, the project was a long-cherished dream of people, who reside in Upper Shillong and Mylliem constituency, as they faced hardships for many years due to traffic jams.

Vehicles from Ri-War, Sohra, Shella, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills ply through this road, the Minister said. He said he is equally concerned about the environment and it pains him when he sees trees being lopped off.

“But we will make sure that more trees are planted as a part of afforestation,” Dohling said.

He said the state government should impress upon the Ministry of Road and Highways to complete the project within three years.

Echoing similar views, Lummawbah Rangbah Shnong, Everest Thangkhiew, said the government should go ahead with the project even if there is opposition from some people who are concerned about trees being felled for the road construction.

“This project is very critical to addressing the problem of traffic congestion from Umshyrpi till Upper Shillong. We are also equally concerned about the environment. But development has to move along at the same time. We can plant more trees once the project is completed,” Thangkhiew said.

Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People Upper Shillong president, Kitboklang Nongphlang said the federation had met the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) authority and asked for the project’s DPR. “We have been assured by the General Manager that NHIDCL will plant more trees after the completion of the project. We need this project since the people of the area have badly suffered in traffic congestion. We need to understand that this road leads to other districts,” Nongphlang said. NPP Mylliem working president, Gilbert Laloo also endorsed the project. He said this is not the only project for which trees had to be brought down.

“Many trees were cut down even during the implementation of Shillong Bypass and the four-laning of Shillong-Guwahati road. There was no hue and cry then and the people also benefitted,” Laloo said.