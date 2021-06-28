Navy divers recce mine floor

SHILLONG, June 27: Navy divers on Sunday descended to the floor of the main shaft at Krem Ule in East Jaintia Hills and searched the bottom of the main shaft and sanitised rat-hole entrances but did not spot any body,
East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki said.
Earlier in the day, the rescue team measured the water level and found it to have risen by 24 feet.
So far, over 20 lakh litres of water has been pumped out from the two interconnected mine shafts. The dewatering process will continue in the days to come, an official said.
