Stakeholders should unite to end border row: CoMSO

SHILLONG, June 27: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) has made a clarion call to political parties, the Autonomous District Councils, traditional heads and pressure groups to unite in order to find a permanent solution to the vexed Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary row.

Stating that like the ILP, the boundary issue should not be politicised by any party, CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said, “It is time for the ruling, the opposition and the three district councils, pressure groups and traditional heads to speak in one voice on the issue. If we can do that there is nothing that can stop us from fulfilling this long-pending aspiration of the people of the state.”

Pointing out that the issue has turned chronic, Kharjahrin said, “Settlement of boundary dispute between two state is a primary duty of the Government of India and Article 3 of the Constitution states that in clear terms. Although the Centre has left it to the states to settle it amicably but no solution has been found yet”.

Speaking about the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Kharjahrin said, “The convenor of NEDA is the Chief Minister of Assam and NEDA partners are also in Meghalaya BJP, NPP, UDP and others and if these partners cannot solve the boundary disputes, then what is the point of having the NEDA.”

Accusing Assam government of resorting to pressure tactics and encroaching even in settled boundaries like Khanapara, the CoMSO leader said, “In our case lives and livelihood have been lost and there is no peace and tranquility.”