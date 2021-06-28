No green hurdle: Home Minister

SHILLONG, June 27: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the limestone mines at Brichyrnot village in East Jaintia Hills are outside the eco-sensitive zones according to government records.

The matter ends there, he asserted on Sunday.

He admitted there is stiff opposition to the environment clearance given by the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change to Star Cement Meghalaya Limited for expansion of its limestone and shale mining operation at Brichyrnot.

“But they need to follow the provisions of the law pertaining to public hearing, which unfortunately could not take place and the Ministry used other provisions of the law,” he said.

He pointed out that the best thing to do is to oppose any projects through the public hearing. “Opposition should be through public hearings so that there are no problems later on,” he said.

“The voice of the majority counts during a public hearing and if many people oppose a project the Government of India can heed. But when a public hearing does not take place, it is interpreted in some way or the other,” he added.

Rymbui agreed that a clear picture could have emerged from a public hearing. “Any issue has to be well balanced between environmental and economical need and this issue also needs to be balanced,” he said.

Forest and Environment Minister James Sangma had earlier made it clear that the state government has not taken any decision on intervening in the environmental clearance given by Union Environment Ministry.