‘Time to work out a lasting solution to border disputes’

SHILLONG, June 27: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said it is time to work out a lasting solution to the Meghalaya-Assam boundary row.

Stating that the inter-state border issue is “dynamic” and “fluid” from time to time, he said, “Time has come to decide how to resolve the problem once and for all. Otherwise, the skirmishes and problems will continue as there are claims and counter-claims.”

Referring to the recent request of the headmen of five villages from West Jaintia Hills to the state government to intervene and clear encroachment of land by Karbi Anglong, Rymbui said, “The government is alive to the situation in border areas and trying to ensure normalcy as much as possible.”

He said the DCs concerned of both states are communicating.

The Assam government allegedly constructed a police outpost at Saba (Langhong-Sangdathli) in West Jaintia Hills and it was inaugurated on June 12 in the presence of the local MLA from Assam.

Rymbui said, “I wish we could resolve the differences as much as possible so that such problems do not reoccur.”

MLAs facing the heat in their constituencies due to frequent border problems believe no central or state boundary commission can resolve the issue unless there is a collective political will.