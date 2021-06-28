‘Boycott golden jubilee of statehood’

Shillong, June 27: Accusing the NPP-led MDA Government of betraying the people of the state, North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum on Sunday asked people of the state to go for a “total boycott” of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Meghalaya’s Statehood.

“We should not be part of the celebration to be led by the incumbent government which has failed to address many important issues, especially the interstate boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam,” Nongrum said.

Asserting that the state government has not shown any kind of seriousness in pursuing this long-pending issue with the Assam Government, Nongrum said, “No discussion has been held with Assam despite the NPP-led MDA Government being in power since 2018.”

“Assam continues to illegally encroach into areas falling under Meghalaya even after 50 years of statehood and our government is doing nothing to stop this,” the KHNAM MLA said.