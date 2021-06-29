4th teachers resent Govt’s failure to enhance salaries

TURA, June 29: 4th teachers from Garo Hills under the 4th Teachers Association Garo Hills Unit have expressed disappointment over the non-enhancement of their salaries.

The teachers have been demanding the enhancement of their salaries at par with their counterparts in the assistant teachers’ category and submitted repeated memorandums in the past. The teachers who till date are being paid Rs 12,000 per month without any enhancement have resented the government’s failure to fulfill their demands.