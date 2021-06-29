NGH warns of action against VAX misinformation

TURA, June 29: Following the order issued by the Meghalaya HC on June 23, the North Garo Hills District Administration on Tuesday in an order warned of action against any person or groups spreading misinformation on the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

The HC order had stated ‘the concerned authority shall immediately step in and proceed against such persons or groups in accordance with the law as well as bring such instances to the notice of the HC’.

“The district administration informs the public that action will be taken against any person indulging in spreading misinformation with regard to the efficacy of the vaccination. Legal proceedings will be initiated against such persons and the matter brought to the notice of the HC,” the order warned.