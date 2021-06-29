GMCH functioning under scanner after 12 ‘abrupt’ COVID deaths

GUWAHATI, June 29 : As many as 12 “critically-ill” COVID-19 patients died “post midnight” on Monday at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) prompting health minister Keshab Mahanta to make a wee-hour visit to the hospital on Tuesday and contemplate changes in the management and supervision of affairs at GMCH, particularly during odd hours.

The minister took stock of the situation in both GMCH and the super-specialty hospital on the premises, and also checked the list of the doctors on COVID duty on Monday.

Assam reported 42 deaths on Monday and 12 of the fatalities were reported from GMCH.

Sources said that post-midnight, 12 “sudden” deaths were reported within 24 hours of admission in the hospital.

In all of the cases, the oxygen saturation levels were below 90 percent at the time of admission.

“All the patients who succumbed to the virus were above the age of 50 years and none of them were vaccinated. One patient from Sonitpur succumbed within 30 minutes of admission,” a source said.

Later speaking to media persons, Mahanta while expressing concern at the abrupt rise in deaths in a single day, underlined the need for some changes in management and supervision of affairs, particularly during the night.

“I found that doctors were on duty but more senior doctors will be required during the odd hours. Besides, there is a need for change in the functioning and supervision of the hospital and I shall discuss these aspects with the GMCH principal and other concerned authorities today,” the minister said.

The Assam health department had last month embarked on an odd-hour management programme at GMCH and Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) to curb the mortality rate of COVID patients during late night and early morning hours.

Besides, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed inside all the emergency wards to monitor how COVID patients are being taken care of by the hospital staff on the night-early morning shift.

Mahanta further informed that arrangements were being made at GMCH for COVID-infected children with 300 beds kept ready.

“As a matter of fact, arrangements are being made in all the state medical colleges and district hospitals for treating children infected with the virus. The third wave has not come now but we are ready,” he said.