NIA files additional chargesheet against Akhil Gogoi

GUWAHATI, June 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed an additional chargesheet against Sibsagar MLA and Raijor Dal president, Akhil Gogoi on the final day of trial for framing charges, with the regional party accusing the state government of hatching a conspiracy to keep him jail for a longer period.

Addressing mediapersons here, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia alleged that the filing of an additional chargesheet against the party president by NIA was yet another conspiracy by the BJP-led government as the NIA has not mentioned the name and address of the witness in the additional chargesheet.

“The additional chargesheet has been filed even as the charge frame hearing of NIA against Akhil Gogoi has already ended. The final hearing in regard to the case filed at Chandmari police station was scheduled on Wednesday (June 30),” Saikia said.

He further claimed that the government was wary of the immense mass base and followers of Akhil Gogoi during the two-day parole when he was allowed by the NIA court to meet his family members.

“So this additional chargesheet is a ploy to extend his stay in jail so that he cannot influence the electorate during the Assembly by-elections to certain seats in the coming days. The government is using NIA as a conspiracy to keep him in jail for a prolonged period so that the BJP does not face any hurdles/opposition during the by-elections,” the Raijor Dal leader said.

The regional party also said that it has observed that “all opposition forces have adopted a submissive mindset” in contrast to the uncompromising Raijor Dal president. “But we believe that he will soon be out of jail,” Saikia added.

Gogoi was on June 22 granted bail in one of the two cases filed against him by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday. The court acquitted him in the case registered at Chabua police station for allegedly leading anti-CAA protesters and pelting stones at police personnel.

The two cases were filed under several sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) by NIA for his alleged involvement in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam back in December 2019.