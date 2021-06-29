4 villages in West Khasi Hills achieve 100 per cent vaccination

NONGSTOIN, June 29: It was the biggest achievement for West Khasi Hills District after four villages in West Khasi Hills which include Mawsiej and Mawshlap of Nongstoin Block, Umthied and Kynshi Mawria of Mawthadraishan Block had achieved a 100 percent vaccination for persons above 45 years of age, Dr R Laloo, District Vaccination Officer informed today during the meeting of the District Level Task Force on COVID-19 held at Conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Dr Laloo also highlighted the problems and constraints during the conducting of the vaccination drive that need to be taken care of by the District Administration and the Health Department.

The meeting also started with a brief report given by Dr S A Lyngdoh DM&HO regarding the numbers of positive cases where she informed that 154 persons tested positive for COVID19 since July 13 last year till date and out of them 14 died. West Khasi Hills’ Deputy Commissioner T Lyngwa IAS said that active participation and involvement of more people including government functionaries especially teachers in the vaccination drive can bring about behavioural change and positive mindset towards the benefit of the vaccine.

The meeting also discussed the plan for implementing the Weekly Iron Folic Supplementation Programme through the Education and Social Welfare Department where Iron Folic Acid (IFA) will be distributed to children to prevent them from anaemia and deforming tablets targeting age group of 10 to 19 years or class VI to XII.