Safety first against Covid19 at IOCL fuel stations in Ri Bhoi

SHILLONG, June 29: As the COVID-19 pandemic is crippling lives and business all over the country, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, has taken an initiative to serve its customers during this time of need.

Indian Oil Petrol Pump Retail Outlets in Ri- Bhoi district of Meghalaya has launched a campaign called “ PEHLE SAFE, PHIR DRIVE “ . In this campaign both 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers customers are distributed free masks, sanitisers and sanitisers sprays , propagating the healthy practice of wearing masks and using sanitisers to prevent the spread of COVID -19 . This has also helped in attracting customers to IOCL outlets during this time of soaring fuel prices.