Prefab hospital to come up on football pitch

SHILLONG, June 29: The dreaded COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another victim in the city. The Health department is constructing a prefab hospital on a football pitch near Pasteur Institute at Lawmali Pyllun. The decision has afflicted local youths who are upset over the development and complaining that the cradle of football which nurtured several talented players over the years is being snatched away from them.

In the late 80s, a similar incident had occurred when a football ground was selected as the site for a project. Today, the OPD section of Ganesh Das Hospital stands on that very ground.

The football ground at Lawmali Pyllun is famous for having successfully hosted several football tournaments organised since the 90s and produced top footballers like Kyrshan Lyngdoh, Shem Sohktung, Aibiang Mame Nongneng and Torilang Wanniang, among others, who have gone on to play for several national-level clubs.

The Lawmali Pyllun Teenagers’ Organisation (LPTO) used to organise a U-12 football tournament in the early 90s. The organisation later merged with Lawmali Pyllun Sports Club to organise the tournament every year without a break until the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state in 2020.

Noted entrepreneur Honsen Lyngdoh had sponsored money to level and improve the football ground.

The Health department now plans to construct an extension of the Ganesh Das Hospital along with the prefab structure on that very pitch.

Commenting on the development, a founder member of LPTO said, “It hurts me personally. I used to visit the ground daily to see young talents hone their footballing skills. I urge the government to review its decision.”

The Dorbar Shnong of Lawmali Pyllun had recently met Health Minister AL Hek and requested him to review the decision. The minister had reportedly assured the Dorbar that Health officials will inspect the ground and review the decision.

In spite of the assurance, construction of the prefab structure has already begun at the playground.