NEIGRIHMS prepares for Covid third wave

SHILLONG, June 29: From installing one more oxygen plant, increasing bed capacity to training doctors on pediatrics care and recruiting more nurses, NEIGRIHMS is readying itself for a perceived third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts have claimed children will be mostly affected in the third wave.

NEIGRIHMS Director, P Bhattacharya said, “Doctors and nurses have arrived and they are being trained in pediatric critical care because a ventilator is not going to save people. You have to have people who understand what is happening.”

“We hope the need vis-à-vis pediatric critical care does not arise but we should be prepared and we are prepared,” he said.

Stating that NEIGRIHMS has sought central funds to employ more people, Dr Bhattacharya said the institute has recruited 50 nurses on contractual basis. He said more nurses, doctors, counsellors etc will be recruited.

He said the institute has over 250 resident doctors and the recruitment of the 50 nurses has helped it run the services smoothly.

Since the doctors have come forward, they have been trained and they are participating in patients’ care, he added.

Dr Bhattacharya said the institute ensured that it has an adequate number of ward boys and girls.

Talking about beds, he said, “The last time, we had 25 Covid ICU beds. This time, we have committed to the Centre that we are going to run 75 Covid ICU beds.”

He also said that an additional oxygen plant is coming up to meet the anticipated oxygen load.

“We didn’t have any problem as we optimise our oxygen needs by using liquid oxygen and filling up cylinders from our oxygen plant. The second unit, which is coming up, will also have the capacity to fill cylinders, so we feel confident,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

He said instead of thinking too much on whether or not the third wave will be larger than the two waves, everyone must follow the SOPs. If that is done, half the battle is won, he said.

He said people are more aware now-a-days and they know what to do in a given situation.