Woman locked up inside bank held for robbery bid

Shillong, June 29: Police on Tuesday arrested 40-year-old Isabella Myrboh on charges of attempting to rob the Bishnupur Branch of the Meghalaya Rural Bank.

“We have arrested her and registered a case,” a senior police official said, adding that she was under quarantine and was yet to be produced before the court.

A Meghalaya Rural Bank official said on Tuesday that CCTV footage recorded her carrying a hammer and a handsaw.

“We recovered the tolls after calling a carpenter to open the gates of the strong room,” the bank official said, adding that it was a pre-planned move by the woman to rob the bank.

Meanwhile, the Myrboh and Marwein families distanced themselves from the case saying that they had no knowledge of the actions committed by the accused.

“It was her personal choice and the families do not stand by her action,” they added.