Give and take: Assam mantra to resolve border rows

GUWAHATI, June 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed confidence that all conflicts with neighbouring states could be resolved through a “give-and-take” approach.

“We do not want any conflict with any neighbouring state. I believe that any conflict between the neighbouring states can be solved with a give-and-take approach. Our efforts would be to work out solutions and end conflicts with our neighbouring states,” Sarma told reporters here.

Assam has border issues with Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

In regard to the vexed Assam-Meghalaya boundary issue, there seems to be optimism after Sarma has taken over as the chief minister with leaders from Meghalaya meeting him recently on the issue.

Senior BJP leader and Meghalaya health minister AL Hek had last week called on the Assam chief minister and requested him to re-start the chief minister level talks to resolve the boundary dispute between the two states.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had on Monday said that his government has a good relationship with theneighbouring state and that he was hopeful of working out a solution to the nearly five decades-old boundary disputes with neighbouring Assam.

There are 12 areas of disputes between the two states. These are in Upper Tarabari, Gizang Reserve Forest, Hahim area, Langpih area, Bordwar area, Nongwah-Mawtamur area, Pilingkata-Khanapara area, Deshdemoria area, Khanduli area, Umkhyrni-Psiar area, Block I and Block II areas and Ratacherra area.