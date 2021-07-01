Assam forest team rescues leopard trapped in well

GUWAHATI, July 1: An adult leopard that fell down into a well at Madhab Nagar, on the fringe of Garbhanga Reserve Forest on the outskirts of the city, was rescued by a team from the state forest department on Thursday morning.

The leopard fell into a 20-feet open well in the wee hours and was trapped inside as it tried desperately to keep afloat.

“Villagers were startled on hearing the roars echoing from deep within an open well. It turned out that a leopard was struggling to stay afloat in the waist-deep water and the effort had seemingly left it exhausted,” an official statement said.

“The villagers immediately alerted the forest department. The personnel arrived at the spot and successfully rescued the leopard after a couple of hours of operation,” it said.

The leopard was then wrapped in a net and carried into the deep forest and released back into the wild.