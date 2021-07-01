Groups hold candle lit vigil for Gurugram murder victims

TURA, July 1: Organizations from Garo Hills along with citizens, Church leaders and local leaders on Thursday evening held a candle lit vigil at William Point at Hawakhna in Tura to condemn the alleged killing of two Garo youths from Nagaland at Gurugram in Haryana a few days ago.

The candle lit vigil which was organized jointly by the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee along with other organizations was attended by prominent leaders of organizations including AGHJAC Convenor, Balkarin Ch Marak, President of GSU CEC (interim) Zikku Balgra N Marak, Hawakhana Baptist Church Pastor, Rev Frithing Sangma, Social activist Jaynie N Sangma, GSMC leader Ryan Ch Marak, local leader Roger Benny Sangma, leaders of the GSU from Williamnagar besides others.

Prior to the meeting at William Point, the gathering also undertook a rally from Chandmary to the venue all the while shouting slogans of ‘We want Justice’, ‘No justice no rest’, ‘Culprits must be hanged’ etc.

During the brief meeting at William Point, speakers unanimously condemned the alleged murder of the two Garo youths and resolved that they would not stop until justice was served to the bereaved family members of the victims.

Prior to the commencement of the meeting, officials of the District administration were also present at the scene to ensure that the protestors followed the guidelines of Covid-19.