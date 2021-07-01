BJP hopeful of probe into ‘graft’ in autonomous district councils

SHILLONG, June 30: The state unit of the BJP is hopeful that Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma will order a probe into alleged misutilisation of Central funds in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) and Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

“We welcome the government’s decision on ordering separate inquiries into alleged corruption in MeECL and diversion of foodgrain. We are hopeful that it will also probe the alleged misutilisation of Central funds in GHADC and JHADC,” BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie said on Wednesday.

He said he expects the government to consider ordering a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier, the state government had ordered a five-year audit of receipt of funds and expenditures in the two councils but Mawrie said it is a local audit.

“It is mere local auditing and not like central agencies probing deep into the implementation of schemes, tendering process, preparation of estimates etc,” the BJP state unit chief said, adding, “Audit will only ask how much you received and how much you spent.”

Lamenting that one year has elapsed but the government is yet to come out with the audit report, Mawrie said, “If the government wants to ensure there is no illegality, it should order an independent inquiry that we demanded.”

He described the government’s decision to probe alleged corruption in MeECL and “rice scam” as a “positive step”. Insisting on fairness, he asked the government to make public the reports of the inquiries.

“The truth has to come out. The people of the state must be satisfied with the probe reports,” he categorically stated.

United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Wednesday said that the party would not shield its ministers or MLAs from any inquiry.

Mawthoh’s statement comes just days after the state government announced that it would probe the alleged corruption in MeECL and the alleged diversion of rice under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme of the Social Welfare Department.

UDP’s Kyrmen Shylla is in charge of the department.

Stating that UDP has never been silent on the issues of illegal coal mining and transportation, corruption in MeECL and the SNP or any other issue, Mawthoh said, “It is not right to say that the UDP has been a silent spectator. Political opponents are out to defame and belittle the party.”

On the inquiries announced by the state government, Mawthoh said, “The government has finally taken some steps and we are happy with the inquiry, removal of the MeECL CMD and appointment of a senior bureaucrat to streamline the functioning of the Corporation.”