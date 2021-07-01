Prefab hospital project on: Hek

SHILLONG, June 30: The Health department has decided to go ahead with the construction of the prefab COVID-19 hospital at the Lawmali Pyllun football ground located near Pasteur Institute in the city.

Health Minister AL Hek made the announcement following a joint inspection of the site with North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum, members of the Dorbar Shnong and senior government officials on Wednesday.

Hek admitted that residents had earlier protested against construction of the prefab structure on the football pitch after which the contractors stopped work for a few days. “The issue has now been resolved amicably,” Hek said, adding that the department will take measures to ensure that the project is completed without any disruption.

“We are taking up this project as part of our preparation for the anticipated third wave,” Hek said.

The minister said that the infrastructure would be utilised as a paediatric ward of Ganesh Das Hospital once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.