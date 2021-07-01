3 accused in egrets’ deaths case arrested in Assam

GUWAHATI, July 1: Three accused in connection with the deaths of over 200 egrets at Tangla town in lower Assam’s Udalguri have been arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday, an official statement issued here said.

The arrests took place following submission of a complaint case by inquiry officer cum divisional forest officer of Dhansiri Forest Division, Naba Kumar Bordoloi.

The accused, Santana Das, CEO, Udalguri Town and Country Planning and EO, Tangla Municipal Board, Sadanda Sahari, junior engineer, Tangla Municipal Board, and Milton Sangma, driver, booked under Section 55 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, were produced at the CJM Court, Udalguri and sent to judicial custody.

More than 200 egrets died due to wilful destruction of nests by way of felling of bamboo groves that were providing shelter to the birds with fledglings in ward numbers one and two in Tangla town of Udalguri district on June 24.

Additional principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife and chief wildlife warden, M.K Yadava had appointed Bordoloi as inquiry officer under the provisions of Section 50(8) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 for investigating into the death of species of birds scheduled under the said Act on June 25.

Yadava asked the inquiry officer to ensure filing of a complaint case against the culprits in the appropriate court of law under Section 55 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 on completion of the investigation.