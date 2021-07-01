KVK’s 3 day online programme underway

TURA, July 1: The three day online capacity building programme for extension personnel organized by the CAU KVK, South Garo Hills was on Thursday inaugurated by Director of Extension Education, CAU Imphal, Prof Ph Ranjit Sharma.

The th-e day online programme is being organized from July 1 to 3.

The first day of the programme saw discussion on various topics including Climate Resilient Agriculture, Protected Cultivation and Production Technologies of Trichoderma which were covered by SMS (Agronomy) Rike C A Sangma, SMS (Horticulture) Basu Langpoklakpam and Dr Tanya R Marak )Plant Protection) respectively.

A total of 25 field officers from Government of Meghalaya Agencies like ATMA, MSRLS from South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills & South West Garo Hills districts participated in the programme.

The remaining next two days will witness discussions on other topics like Farm Mechanization, Advances in piggery management, Recent trends in aquaculture and the same would be covered by B. Ningthoujam, SMS (Agri Engg), Dr. Rupam Bhattacharjya, SMS (Livestock Production) and Thongam Monika Devi, SMS (Fisheries) respectively.