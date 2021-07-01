Private schools look to govt for succour

SHILLONG, June 30: Battered economically by the onslaught of the pandemic, owners of private schools in rural parts of Meghalaya have sent an SOS to the state government seeking either partial reopening of schools or financial aid to tide over the crisis.

Owner and teacher of Laithon Academy in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills, Aski Dome Momin, said that due to the pandemic and lockdown, private teachers are not getting their salary since parents have not been able to clear the dues due to loss of income avenues.

“A relief fund from the government would enable us to reduce school fees by around 60-70 per cent so as to lessen the burden on the parents,” Momin said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Crusaline Ch Momin, owner of Kids Vale School, said the situation was same in private schools. “There are three private schools in my area and all of them have been affected by the pandemic and lockdown,” she said.

She further pointed out that online classes were not possible in rural areas as 70 per cent of the population does not own a standard smartphone and with poor network connectivity and data charges, online classes had be stopped last year.

It may be mentioned that Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had also admitted that online classes in rural areas was a tough ask.

Meanwhile, as the issue was flagged on social media, many teachers and students supported the need for financial aid. Many are of the opinion that government assistant is the need of the hour as teachers teaching in private schools are facing with a lot of problems as the management is not able to sustain their salary without reopening of school or any help from the government.