Farmers breathe easy after make-do mart gets functional

SHILLONG, June 30: The Temporary Farmers & Vendors Market at SRGT Parking Lot under Zone 3 (Pasteur Beat House) on Wednesday got functional with vegetable, meat as well as fish vendors from Polo and other parts of the city selling their produce.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner said the makeshift market has been started with an aim to decongest the major market areas of the city, provide a clean and hygienic set-up for hawkers and vendors to carry out trade, and ensure ample space for customers so that social distancing is maintained.

The market has been started through a joint initiative of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner and Incident Commanders Zone 3, supported by MBDA, SCSTE, MSRLS and SRGT.

Prior to the allocation of space on Wednesday, SHGs, farmers groups, hawkers and vendors were briefed and consulted.

A farmer, while speaking about this initiative, hoped that similar measures are taken in other places of the city so that farmers can find a better market. “If the government can open up similar markets in other parts of the city, our farmers will not be seen sitting on the pavements and footpaths trying to sell their produce,” he said,

It was informed that altogether 140 stalls will be made functional there and farmers, carrying out trade in the market, will have to give an amount of Rs 20 per week for the cleanliness of the market.