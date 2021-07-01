Seven more die of COVID-19

SHILLONG, June 30: Meghalaya reported seven more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday taking the number of fatalities to 838.

Three deaths each were reported from East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills while one death was reported from Ri Bhoi.

Meanwhile, the number of new recoveries once again outnumbered fresh cases in the state.

392 patients recovered from the viral infection while 352 fresh cases were detected.

The active tally now stands at 4,216 while 44,459 patients have been declared as cured/recovered.

KHADC support sought to remove vax hesitancy

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo on Wednesday sought the support of KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne in containing the spread of COVID-19 and removing vaccine hesitancy among people.

In a letter addressed to Chyne, the DC requested the intervention and collaborative efforts of all members of the District Council in leading the community towards COVID appropriate behavior.

“For intensive vaccination and removing vaccination hesitancy amongst the people, the members of the District Council under your leadership and in collaboration with the Incident Commanders and Block Development Officers and Medical Officers can convince the people on the positive impact of vaccination in their respective constituencies,” she stated.