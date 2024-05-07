Tuesday, May 7, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Aaranyak-DSWF initiative educates over 400 students on rhino conservation

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, May 7: Aaranyak’s flagship “Rhino Goes to School” campaign was organised as a series for students of three schools located  near two rhino bearing areas of Assam with attendance of over 400 students.

One of the programmes was organised in Luit Jatiya Vidyalaya, Sengelimora, Orang in collaboration with Orang National Park & Tiger Authority with participation of over 250 students.

As part of the awareness campaign, students were educated on diverse aspects of rhinos, the animal’s characteristics and habitat as well as the role they play in ecosystems and for our well-being.

An engaging open quiz contest was also organised in conjunction with the visual presentation on the subject, interactions on our state animals Greater one-horned rhinoceros and talks on local flora and fauna.

Babul Islam, Headmaster of the School, Baharul Islam, President of Fatasimolu Block EDC, Abul Kalam, President, Fatasimolu NC, EDC, Khairul Basher, local conservationist, Babukanta Daw and Bipul Gonju, members of Aaranyak were also present in the programme.

Another such awareness event was organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with Orang National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority in Vidyasagar Jatiya Vidyalaya, Rowmari, Orang with a participation of over 120 students.

One more such outreach event was conducted in Medokgaon ME School, Bonkual, Golaghat district of Assam with participation of over 50 students. Babukanta Daw and Akash Morang, members of Aaranyak also present in the programme.

Arif Hussain, Manager of Aaranyak’s Rhino Research and Conservation Division attended the series programmes as resource person which was supported by the UK- based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

It is an ambitious campaign designed to raise awareness about conservation among students living on the edge of rhino-bearing areas. As such, the outreach event also emphasised on the importance of citizens sustaining wildlife and maintaining the balance of the ecosystem in order to protect wildlife.

 

 

Previous article
INDIA bloc backs terrorism, behaves contrary to Lord Ram’s ideals: UP CM
Next article
Army’s Western Command conducts ‘Gagan Strike’ exercise in Punjab melding armour and air assets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

DoT blocks 20 mobile handsets for misuse in cybercrime, financial fraud

Shillong, May 7: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which comes under the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranveer ‘deletes’ wedding pics with Deepika? Fans say ‘shadi ki album jalaa di’

Shillong, May 7: The fans of Ranveer Singh on Tuesday were left disappointed after they noticed that the...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan claims it has proof of India’s involvement in targeted killings

Shillong, May 7: Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, said on...
News Alert

Army’s Western Command conducts ‘Gagan Strike’ exercise in Punjab melding armour and air assets

Shillong, May 7: The Kharga Corps, under the aegis of the Indian Army's Western Command, has completed Gagan...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

DoT blocks 20 mobile handsets for misuse in cybercrime, financial fraud

Technology 0
Shillong, May 7: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which...

Ranveer ‘deletes’ wedding pics with Deepika? Fans say ‘shadi ki album jalaa di’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 7: The fans of Ranveer Singh on...

Pakistan claims it has proof of India’s involvement in targeted killings

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 7: Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public...
Load more

Popular news

DoT blocks 20 mobile handsets for misuse in cybercrime, financial fraud

Technology 0
Shillong, May 7: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which...

Ranveer ‘deletes’ wedding pics with Deepika? Fans say ‘shadi ki album jalaa di’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 7: The fans of Ranveer Singh on...

Pakistan claims it has proof of India’s involvement in targeted killings

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 7: Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img