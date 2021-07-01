Outrage over ‘murder’ of two Garos in Haryana

NEW DELHI/ TURA, June 30: Mysterious twin deaths of a Garo air hostess at a private hospital in Gurugram and her young nephew in quick succession have created outrage in the national capital and in Meghalaya with leaders and organisations demanding that the Centre must bring the culprits to justice.

According to reports, Rosy Sangma, who was a resident of Gurugram, was admitted in ALFAA Hospital following complaints of pain but died after she was allegedly fed ice-cream by certain hospital staff. Suspecting foul play and medical negligence, her nephew Samuel Sangma confronted the hospital staff who allegedly assaulted him for raising suspicion of murder by feeding ice-cream to Rosy in the ICU, and not allowing him to see her thereafter. He later filed a police complaint. To everybody’s shock and surprise, Samuel was found hanging in his hotel room the next day.

Taking a serious note of the loss of two lives in what is suspected to be homicides, Tura MP Agatha Sangma urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an independent inquiry and bring the culprits to books. “Prima facie this appears to be a case of orchestrated homicide, which requires investigation of the highest order to underneath the truth leading to the death of two young persons in their prime,” she said in a letter to Shah.

Similarly, Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma too shot off a letter to Shah soliciting prompt police intervention for apprehending those responsible.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has also expressed his concern over the twin incidents and spoke over phone with the family of Samuel Sangma in Dimapur assuring the parents that no stone would be left unturned to get to the bottom of the incident.

“I have been informed that two Garo youth from Nagaland have died in Haryana, one while undergoing treatment in a hospital and the other allegedly committed suicide. I am deeply saddened to hear about their demise. As leaders from the Northeast, I have told Late Samuel’s father that I will be ready to extend any help to the family and they can be in touch with me,” he added.

Terming the incidents as unfortunate, the CM said that he has been in touch with leaders of Nagaland in Delhi as well with leaders of Nagaland Garo Tribal Council.Over the delay in filing of a police FIR by the family of the victim, the chief minister said that this was because they had been occupied with the last rites of their son, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room in Gurugram.

Because the victims were residents of Nagaland, Chief Resident Commissioner of Nagaland House, New Delhi, Jyoti Kalash had earlier written to the Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi for expeditious investigation into the deaths. He said both the deaths are mysterious in nature, and a video released by Samuel’s father while narrating the incident showed angry altercations between Samuel and the hospital staff. The video clip has gone viral. He said the Nagaland government has also expressed its anguish over the incident and there is likelihood of unrest in the state.

Despite a week into the death, he said they are yet to receive post mortem reports.

Meghalaya based A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for the two victims. It has urged the Government of India to look into the matter seriously and to bring the people involved to book and serve justice to the bereaved family.

Stating that two innocent souls fell prey to racism, AHAM president, Champion R Sangma said, “The series of videos clips that are available clearly indicate foul play and the cries of a helpless brother for justice shows our real society where people became means for someone’s personal benefit.”

He alleged that Samuel Sangma was ‘forever silenced’ because he questioned the negligence by some doctors and nurses, which resulted in the death of Rosy Sangma.

The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Tura has also demanded that the police must act against the culprits, especially the doctor who assaulted the youth, and others involved in the “first-degree murder” of these two youths.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, GSU president, Tengsak G. Momin said, “Several videos and voice recordings as recorded by the deceased have been viral on the social media which clearly shows one doctor assaulting Samuel Sangma and his tormented pleadings for justice” for his aunt who died due to wrong medical treatment.

“What must be investigated is whether the ice-cream given to an ICU patient is correct or the ice-cream had anything which contributed to Rosy Sangma’s demise. Another video shows bruises and cuts on Samuel’s legs which may have been the result of criminal assault. His death could well be a murder.”

Momin also requested Assam legislator and Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly, Numal G. Momin to pursue the case to its logical end and also requested assistance from Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and the MPs from the state to fight for the people by raising their voices.