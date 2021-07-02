Bank heist case: Accused in judicial custody

SHILLONG, July 1: A local court on Thursday remanded Isabella Myrboh, accused of planning and executing a bank heist, in judicial custody.
A senior police official said that Myrboh was produced before the court after her COVID-19 test report came out negative.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused had attempted the robbery on her own and there was no accomplice.
