Garo Hills mourns demise of duo, voice grows louder for justice

TURA, July 1: Organisations from Garo Hills, Church and local leaders, along with the citizenry at large organised a candlelight vigil on Thursday, condemning the foul play in the deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma, as the call for justice for the duo continued to gain momentum.

The candlelight vigil was jointly organised by the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee along with other organisations at William Point, Tura, and was attended by various local and union leaders as well as social activists.

Prior to the candlelight vigil at William Point, the gathering also held a rally from Chandmary to the venue, and raised slogans such as ‘We want justice’, ‘No justice no rest’, ‘Culprits must be hanged’, etc.

A meeting was also held at William Point during which the speakers unanimously condemned the deaths of the duo and resolved that they will not stop until justice is meted out to the victims.

Prior to the commencement of the meeting, officials of the district administration were also present to ensure that the protocols of COVID-19 are adhered to by the gathering.

Group urges Haryana govt to probe deaths

The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE) has, meanwhile, urged the Haryana Government to initiate a probe into the mysterious deaths of Rosy Sangma and Samuel Sangma.

In a statement, the president of the ADE, Dalseng Bira Ch Momin, condemned the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

“The issue of racial discrimination and hate crimes against the people of North East is not new and it is high time to address this for good. People from the region were harassed, abused and traumatised for long now. They are subjected to racial slur almost every day and it’s increasing day by day,” Momin said.

He also urged the governments of Meghalaya and Nagaland to pursue the matter with their Haryana counterpart and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

It may be mentioned that Rosy Sangma, who was a resident of Gurugram, was admitted in ALFAA Hospital following complaints of pain but died after she was allegedly fed ice-cream by certain hospital staff.

Suspecting foul play and medical negligence, her nephew Samuel Sangma confronted the hospital staff who allegedly assaulted him for raising suspicion of murder by feeding ice-cream to Rosy in the ICU, and not allowing him to see her thereafter.

After filing a police complaint, Samuel was found hanging in his hotel room the next day.

The incident has taken the social media by storm with many clamouring for justice for the duo as well as for probe into the matter.

Outside social media, other groups such as GSU, NESO, AHAM, Assam State Zone, besides others, have also condemned the incident.