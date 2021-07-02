James seeks report on illegal coke factories

SHILLONG, July 1: Forest and Environment Minister, James Sangma has sought a report from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on illegal coke factories operating in the state.

“Action would be taken based on the report,” Sangma said on Thursday.

Sangma asserted that the department would leave no stone unturned to ensure that illegal coke factories operating in the state would be shut down.

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment has also sought a report from MSPCB on the proliferation of coke factories in East Jaintia Hills following an inspection at Umpleng, Nongjri and Soo Kilo earlier this week.

The allegations of illegal coke factories operating in the state came into light after the Environment Co-ordination Committee (ECC) of Sutnga Elaka lodged a complaint with East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Ethelbert Kharmalki over the establishment of a large number of illegal coke factories in the area.