COVID restrictions to continue as it is in Meghalaya from July 3

SHILLONG, July 2: In view of continued high incidence of COVID19 positive cases and spread of the pandemic in rural areas of the state Meghalaya government has decided to continue with strict restrictions as notified on May 25 last with effect from July 3 until further order.

The state government has further stated that :

— Central and State government offices may function at 30% strength, essential departments of the state government shall function at strength as may be decided by the administrative head.

— Private offices may open three days a week subject to prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner/SDO (Civil).

— All employees of government and private offices are advised to get themselves vaccinated.