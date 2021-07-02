Assam Garo groups demand probe into ‘mysterious’ deaths

GUWAHATI, July 2: The Kamrup district of Garo National Council and other allied organisations took out a rally at Santipur under Chaygaon constituency on Friday to protest against the “mysterious” deaths of Samuel Sangma and his sister, Rosy Sangma, in Gurugram last month.

“We request the central government to take necessary action to ascertain the facts as soon as possible in regard to the mysterious deaths,” GNC Kamrup district president, Anindra U. Marak, said.

Marak further asserted that the council members would intensify the protest if their demand for a speedy probe into the incident was ignored by the Centre.

People of Kinangaon and neighbouring Garo-inhabited villages had on Thursday night staged a candle-light demonstration at Kinangaon ME School, holding placards demanding justice for the deceased through an investigation.

The protesters also appealed to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the NEDA convener, to take up the matter earnestly with the Centre.

Tura MP Agatha Sangma had earlier written to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Samuel, who hails from Dimapur in Nagaland.

The MP said that Samuel’s death under mysterious circumstances raises suspicion of foul play, for which a thorough inquiry was needed.

Reportedly, Samuel was attending to his sister, Rosy in a hospital in Gurugram, where she succumbed to her brief illness. Thereafter, Samuel registered a complaint, alleging medical negligence on the part of the hospital.