Youth selected for soccer coaches selection in Australia

A young lad from Ranikor civil sub-division of South West Khasi Hills district has made it to a soccer coaches selection in Australia and will be the soccer in-charge for soccer players from several African nations. James M Sangma (L) hailing from Chibak village of South West Khasi Hills was selected for training as a soccer coach earlier this year. He underwent coaching in North Queensland TSP Football Australia and was made coach incharge of young footballers of four African nations – Somalia, Congo, Central African Republic, besides several other countries.