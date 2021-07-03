Dehing Patkai National Park inaugurated in Assam

GUWAHATI, July 3: Assam’s Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya today inaugurated the Dihing Patkai National Park, the 7th National Park in Assam.

The Dehing Patkai National Park which falls under the Jeypore Range and Soraipung Range of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, covers an area of 234.26 sq km. It is known all over for its rainforest, the last remaining stretches of Assam Valley Tropical Wet Evergreen Forests. The park is home to elephants, hoolock gibbons, golden cat, clouded leopard and other animals. Till date, 47 mammal species, 47 reptile species and 310 butterfly species have been recorded in the park kown for its rich biodiversity.

Inaugurating the National Park at a function held at Jeypore Forest Inspection Bungalow, Minister Suklabaidya said following the declaration of Dehing Patkai as national park on World Environment Day on June 5 by Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the official process was completed with the publication of the notification on June 15.

Suklabaidya said the rich floral and faunal diversity of the park well known for its rainforest will soon attain the stature of one of the best national parks in the country.

He said with the national park recognition accorded to Dehing Patkai, the conservation of the rich flora and fauna would get a big boost.

Suklabaidya said that the government would take necessary steps for infrastructure development of the park to attract tourists. He said the park would open up vistas of opportunities for the unemployed youths.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameswar Teli thanked the Government of Assam and the efforts of the NGO, Nature’s Beckon for making people’s dream come true by according Dehing Patkai with the national park tag. He hoped that the national park would get a state-of-the-art guest house and other facilities to woo tourists.

Earlier, the Minister handed over the formal notification of the park to the people’s representatives and the Director, Nature’s Beckon. Suklabaidya also unveiled the plaque at the main entrance of the park. He went for a safari inside the park with park officials.