Girl child murdered at Langja village in WKH

NONGSTOIN, July 3: One girl child was suspected to have been murdered in Langja village under West Khasi Hills. The doctors have ruled out rape in the medical report.

Superintendent of Police, H.G. Lyngdoh told that the Nongstoin Police Station and In-charge of Langpih Police Outpost rushed to the spot for conducting preliminary investigation and taking necessary action.

On reaching the spot the officials found that one child was murdered and body was found in one stone cave about 400 metres from her residence.

The SP also said the child was last seen on 01/07/2021 at about 3.00pm at the house of her grandmother and some of the eye witnesses have seen the child with her uncle Waiderles Shangdiar (20), of Langja village and at that time he was very aggressive toward the child.

The formal shirt of the accused person was found at the place where the child was found lying dead.

The accused person during interrogation confessed and admitted that he had committed the crime and identified the shirt found on the spot where the victim was lying dead as his shirt.

The accused person was arrested on Friday and formalities like holding of inquest over the body have been observed.

Lyngdoh said also a case vide Nongstoin PS case No. 42(7)2021 U/S 302 IPC was registered and a proper investigation was being made to ascertained the facts and circumstances that led to the murder.