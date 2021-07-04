Containment measures extended in 4 districts

SHILLONG/NONGPOH/JOWAI/TURA, July 3: The district magistrates of East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills have extended the containment measures in their districts.

According to a statement on Saturday, the night curfew in East Khasi Hills will be imposed between 7 pm and 5 am every day while political, public, social and religious gatherings including conferences, meetings and trainings, weddings and sporting activities continue to remain suspended.”

“Inter-district movement as well as movement to and from Shillong Urban Agglomeration is not

permitted without valid passes except for restricted public transportation. Private vehicles plying without passes will be liable for strict penalties,” the statement said.

Public transport in East Khasi Hills and opening of essential and non-essential commercial establishments/shops/malls/other economic activities will be permitted, though in a regulated manner.

Meanwhile, banks and post offices have been allowed to permit to open with limited staff. “Banks shall close by 4 pm for public transactions and post offices shall close by 2 pm,” the directive said.

Funeral gatherings, on the other hand, have been restricted to 10 persons, with prior permission from this office while agricultural activities and MGNREGA activities have been permitted.

Nongpoh

The Ri Bhoi deputy commissioner on Friday extended the containment measures in the district.

According to the directive, night curfew will be promulgated between 7pm and 5am every day.

Political, public, social and religious gatherings, conference meeting and trainings, opening tourist spots, sporting activities, et al, will not be permitted.

Vehicles, on the other hand, will ply on odd-even basis in the district. “However, Saturdays and Sundays have been declared as weekend lockdown and no vehicles shall move out,” the directive said.

The functioning of essential commodities shops identified by the BDOs and headmen concerned will be regulated.

Non-essential shops will be allowed to function on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 4 pm.

“Central and state government offices, banks and post offices shall function with limited staff,” the directive said.

West Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills District Magistrate on Saturday extended the containment measures in the district with immediate effect.

As per the directive, all educational, training, coaching institutions etc. will continue to remain shut and political, public, social and religious gatherings including conference, meetings and training, weddings will not be permitted.

Funeral gatherings have been restricted to 10 persons with prior permission of the Deputy Commissioner/Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) Amlarem while tourist spots, weekly markets, places of worship will continue to remain closed.

“All private offices will be closed, except those providing essential services. Non-essential central government institutions may close their Office and work from home,” the directive said.

West Garo Hills

West Garo Hills District Magistrate also extended the containment measures from 5 am of July 5 till 5 am of July 12.

According to the directive, opening of essential commodities shops in Tura Main Bazar areas will continue to follow the earlier order while in other parts of the district, such shops will open from Monday to Friday between 8 am and 4 pm. With regard to non-essential shops, vehicle repairing and services shops have been permitted to open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 am to 4 pm.

The movement of vehicles, on the other hand, will continue to follow the odd-even while intra-district public transports are allowed to ply with 50 per cent capacity.

The central and state government offices, according to the order, have been allowed to function from 10 am to 4 pm.