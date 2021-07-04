COVID-19 impact on M’laya, other NE states concerns Centre

NEW DELHI, July 3: DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh has expressed concern over the effects of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic on Meghalaya as well as other Northeastern states.

Addressing a meeting of the top officials from North East on Saturday, the minister said that there has been a progressive decline in COVID-19 cases in all Northeastern states. “Among the Northeastern states, Meghalaya is the only exception which witnessed a surge due to the COVID-19 cases at a prison in Ri Bhoi district,” Singh said.

During the meeting, the minister, however, expressed satisfaction that all the Northeastern states are catching up with national average in terms of decline in positivity rate.

He said that decline in active cases must be followed with greater thrust on vaccination and strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Informing that he is in constant touch with the chief ministers of all Northeastern states, he said the Centre has been prompt in rendering help whenever asked by the eight states.

Singh was informed that in the North East, the positivity rate, which was 3.96 per cent on June 30, has gone down and stands at 2.94 per cent on July 2.

The officials informed the minister that regular measures to triumph over the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic are being taken while health infrastructure, with support from the Centre, is also being augmented.

Singh also took cognizance of the issues of vaccine supply to Nagaland and Manipur and directed the Union officials at the Union Health Ministry to address the issue forthwith.

The minister also said that North East, which was relatively unaffected by the first wave of COVID-19 last year, has witnessed significant rise in COVID cases this year.

Some states like Sikkim did not have a single COVID-positive case throughout the lockdown period in the first wave. But in contrast, this year, the Northeastern states have witnessed a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, the minister said.

The meeting was attended by health secretaries and senior officials from the North East. Union Secretary Ministry of North East, Secretary North Eastern Council and Joint Secretary In-charge Northeast in the Ministry of Health, and senior officials from NITI Aayog were also part of the meeting.