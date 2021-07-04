Recoveries exceed fresh COVID cases

SHILLONG, July 3: Recoveries once again surpassed the number of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 522 persons recovering from the virus, six succumbing to it and 460 new cases being reported.

Meghalaya reported 460 COVID cases including 14 in East Garo Hills, six in East Jaintia Hills, 190 in East Khasi Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 56 in Ri Bhoi, 19 in South Garo Hills, seven in South West Garo Hills, 14 in South West Khasi Hills, 67 in West Garo Hills, 47 in West Jaintia Hills and 19 in West Khasi Hills.

On the other hand, 522 people recovered including 36 in East Garo Hills, 42 in East Jaintia Hills, 162 in East Khasi Hills, 27 in North Garo Hills, 90 in Ri Bhoi, 11 in South Garo Hills, 13 in South West Garo Hills, 21 in South West Khasi Hills, 60 in West Garo Hills, 47 in West Jaintia Hills and 13 in West Khasi Hills.

Of the six people who lost their lives, four were from East Khasi Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The number of active cases in Meghalaya as on Saturday stands at 4,584 including 1,466 in East Khasi Hills, 794 in Ri Bhoi and 623 in West Jaintia Hills.

Right now, South West Garo Hills is the only district which has less than 100 active cases and the district has 92 active cases.