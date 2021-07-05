AFI holds trials for 400m runners

Patiala, July 4: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Sunday held trials of quartermilers training at the national camp at the NIS here to pick the mixed 4x400m and men’s 4x400m relay teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

Along with 15 athletes in individual events, the two relay teams had also qualified for Olympics, but the AFI faced a tricky situation as the camper quartermilers had a poor show during the recent National Inter-State Championships.

The AFI has a stated policy that only the national campers will be selected for the relay teams. The women’s 400m race in the National Inter-State Championships was won by Priya Mohan (53.29 seconds) of Karnataka, who is a non camper. In the trials held on Sunday, Revathi, who was third during the National Inter-State Championships, was first in 53.55 seconds.

In the men’s trials, Sarthak Bhambri was first with 47.73, followed by Alex Anthony (47.83) and Naganatha (48.24). (PTI)