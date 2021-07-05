BCCI shouldn’t think of sending opener to England now: Kapil

NEW DELHI, July 4: Former India skipper Kapil Dev feels the Indian cricket board should not think of sending an opener to England if the team has to look at a replacement for the injured Shubman Gill ahead of the five-Test series against England in August-September this year.

There is speculation that Prithvi Shaw, who is on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, could be sent to England as a backup opener.

While the Indian team in England is fretting over the fitness of Gill who is doubtful for the first Test that begins in Nottingham on August 4 and speculation is building on whether India will send a back-up, the Indian cricket board is yet to come out with an official statement on the status of the batsman’s injury.

“I do not agree with the move of adding a new opener to the team. The team has already chosen the openers. Those who are with the squad should be given a chance to play. If you send a new player then the message does not go well,” Kapil told abplive.com on Sunday.

“I don’t think Prithvi Shaw needs to be sent. The decisions taken by the selectors should be respected. Even before, the advice of Virat and Shastri must have been taken while selecting the team. You have two good openers in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Kapil said there was no need for a third option.

Former India cricketers Deep Dasgupta and Wasim Jaffer have said recently that if the situation arises where the team has to look at a replacement for Gill, the choice should be between Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. (IANS)