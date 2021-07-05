India can beat England on their home turf: Chappell

MELBOURNE, July 4: The legendary Ian Chappell feels India has an “even-money chance” of beating England in their own backyard in the upcoming five-match Test series owing to a formidable pace-bowling unit.

He says India, notwithstanding their loss in the final of the World Test Championship final to New Zealand, has become a “pace-bowling proficient” team in recent years, joining the likes of the West Indies and Australian sides of the past.

“In recent years India have joined the ranks of pace-bowling proficient teams. As a consequence, they have enjoyed success in Australia, reached the final of the WTC, and now have an even-money chance of beating England on their home turf,” Chappell wrote in ESPNcricinfo.

“Good pace bowling definitely has its advantages,” he added.

The former Australian captain, one of the game’s biggest analysts for many years now, believes India has been well served by fast bowlers such as Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

He also lavished praised on New Zealand fast bowlers, mentioning them in the same breath as the fearsome West Indian pace bowling quartets from the 1970s to mid-90s.

Chappell pointed out that the results achieved by the current New Zealand team is even better than the legendary West Indies outfit under Clive Lloyd, which was largely made possible by the Kiwi pace attack.

He called Kyle Jamieson the leader of the Kiwi pace attack for his staggering wicket-taking run. (PTI)