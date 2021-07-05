Rain robs Eng chance to clean sweep Sri Lanka

Bristol, July 4: At the halfway mark, Sri Lanka looked set to be blanked 0-6 on the tour. They folded for 166 in 41.1 overs with Dasun Shanaka making an unbeaten 48. That, however, changed as rain settled in and the officials were forced to call off the game. The points bagged by Sri Lanka helped them vacate the bottom spot of the ODI Super League table but the side is likely to walk into the home series against India with plenty of scars.

Asked to bat first by England captain Eoin Morgan, after the toss was delayed due to rain, the Sri Lankan batters failed to click again in overcast conditions.

England bowlers Chris Woakes, who came in place of Mark Wood, David Willey and Tom Curran exploited the conditions and the susceptibility of the Sri Lankan bowlers against swing well to trouble all of them.

All-rounder Curran with four for 35 was the best of the home team bowlers. Woakes finished with two for 28 while Willey had two for 36. (Agencies)