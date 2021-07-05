Support grows for Hek as BJP chief

SHILLONG, July 4: The leadership tussle in the state BJP took another turn on Sunday party’s national council member, Bashailang Khongwir reposing his faith in senior leader and Health Minister MLA AL Hek to lead the party, while claiming that majority of the party leaders and functionaries want Hek to don the president’s hat.

Khongwir also dismissed incumbent president Ernest Mawrie’s statement on dual posts, saying that the Tripura Chief Minister was also the state president, while the state president in Nagaland was also a Cabinet Minister.

Pointing out that the BJP has to get into election mode from next year, he said that the party would benefit with Hek as president due to his experience, credibility and the support he commands from leaders and workers.

“Just because leaders or party workers want the president to be changed doesn’t mean that they are anti-party,” Khongwir added.