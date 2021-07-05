‘Visit futile if Shah skips ILP’

SHILLONG, July 4: Community and Rural Development Minister, Hamletson Dohling said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be ready to discuss the demand to implement the inner-line permit (ILP) in the state during his upcoming visit to Shillong.

“He should meet the stakeholders, pressure groups and the government to discuss the ILP. His visit would be futile if he again skips this very important issue,” he said.

Dohling, who is a People’s Democratic Front (PDF) legislator, said the Shah’s upcoming visit should not end up as another VVIP visit without the core issues faced by the state being discussed.

He claimed the state government representatives had met the Union Home Minister to discuss the demand for implementation of the ILP.

“We also met him after the Assembly had adopted a resolution on December 19, 2019,” Dohling said.

On the need to resolve the interstate boundary, he said the PDF under its president Banteidor Lyngdoh had discussed the matter with Himanta Biswa Sarma before he became the Chief Minister of Assam.

“We now expect him to take some measures to resolve this pending issue. We are happy that the Centre is keen on resolving the boundary dispute before India celebrates her 75th Independence Day,” he said.