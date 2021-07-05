BJP to sue MeECL for denying info under RTI Act

SHILLONG, July 4: The State BJP has made up its mind to sue Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for not providing information on Saubhagya Scheme sought by the party under the RTI Act.

Stating that the party was the first to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Saubhagya Scheme and had even filed an RTI in 2020, State BJP president, Ernest Mawrie said, “Till today they have not provided any reply; I am going to sue them. I will take them to the court and will not remain silent until and unless they reveal everything.”

“They cancelled the tender but within three days they allotted the same by inflating the rates almost 100 percent,” he said.

Mawrie also asserted that that MeECL was denying the information because the corruption charges were true.

Stressing on an independent probe, Mawrie said that anyone — whether it is a bureaucrat, minister, politician or others — if found guilty. should be booked and punished for the corruption.

He further informed that once the state government allows meetings to take place, the party will discuss the issue.